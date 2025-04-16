Empowering Police: Imarticus Learning's Mission with Mumbai Force

Imarticus Learning has joined forces with Mumbai Police to embark on a transformative journey aimed at upskilling 40,000 officers through people-first policing techniques, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission Karmayogi.

This initiative, commencing with the training of 500 master trainers, underscores a commitment to elevate policing standards and foster a citizen-centric approach within the police force.

The program, aligning with the broader goals of Mission Karmayogi, aspires to cultivate a more empathetic, professional, and effective police service, enhancing their ability to manage stress, conflicts, and public inquiries with greater proficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)