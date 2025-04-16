Left Menu

Empowering Police: Imarticus Learning's Mission with Mumbai Force

Imarticus Learning, partnering with Mumbai Police, is set to train 40,000 officers in people-first policing under Mission Karmayogi. The initiative seeks to enhance service quality and professional standards through skill development and continuous learning, aiming for a community-driven law enforcement system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:16 IST
Empowering Police: Imarticus Learning's Mission with Mumbai Force
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Imarticus Learning has joined forces with Mumbai Police to embark on a transformative journey aimed at upskilling 40,000 officers through people-first policing techniques, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission Karmayogi.

This initiative, commencing with the training of 500 master trainers, underscores a commitment to elevate policing standards and foster a citizen-centric approach within the police force.

The program, aligning with the broader goals of Mission Karmayogi, aspires to cultivate a more empathetic, professional, and effective police service, enhancing their ability to manage stress, conflicts, and public inquiries with greater proficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025