Empowering Police: Imarticus Learning's Mission with Mumbai Force
Imarticus Learning, partnering with Mumbai Police, is set to train 40,000 officers in people-first policing under Mission Karmayogi. The initiative seeks to enhance service quality and professional standards through skill development and continuous learning, aiming for a community-driven law enforcement system.
Imarticus Learning has joined forces with Mumbai Police to embark on a transformative journey aimed at upskilling 40,000 officers through people-first policing techniques, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission Karmayogi.
This initiative, commencing with the training of 500 master trainers, underscores a commitment to elevate policing standards and foster a citizen-centric approach within the police force.
The program, aligning with the broader goals of Mission Karmayogi, aspires to cultivate a more empathetic, professional, and effective police service, enhancing their ability to manage stress, conflicts, and public inquiries with greater proficiency.
