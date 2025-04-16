FRC Investigates EY Over Post Office Audit Amid Horizon Scandal

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of the United Kingdom has launched an investigation into EY's audits of Post Office Limited. This move is part of the ongoing fallout from one of Britain's most severe miscarriages of justice.

The FRC's investigation will scrutinize the auditing firm's approval of the Post Office's financial statements during 2015-2018, with particular attention on the Horizon IT system. This system was central to a scandal that saw numerous self-employed Post Office workers wrongly accused and convicted.

Eyewitness responses from a spokesperson have indicated that EY is ready to fully cooperate, underscoring the seriousness with which the firm regards its public interest duties. The issue, which resulted in unjust prosecutions spanning from 1999 to 2015, has prompted actions including police investigations and inquiries, following a public outcry and a television series dramatization.

