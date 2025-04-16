Left Menu

FRC Investigates EY Over Post Office Audit Amid Horizon Scandal

The UK's Financial Reporting Council is investigating EY for its audits of the Post Office from 2015 to 2018, focusing on the Horizon IT system implicated in a major miscarriage of justice. EY expresses cooperation with the investigation as the controversy continues to unravel.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of the United Kingdom has launched an investigation into EY's audits of Post Office Limited. This move is part of the ongoing fallout from one of Britain's most severe miscarriages of justice.

The FRC's investigation will scrutinize the auditing firm's approval of the Post Office's financial statements during 2015-2018, with particular attention on the Horizon IT system. This system was central to a scandal that saw numerous self-employed Post Office workers wrongly accused and convicted.

Eyewitness responses from a spokesperson have indicated that EY is ready to fully cooperate, underscoring the seriousness with which the firm regards its public interest duties. The issue, which resulted in unjust prosecutions spanning from 1999 to 2015, has prompted actions including police investigations and inquiries, following a public outcry and a television series dramatization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

