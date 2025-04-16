Hongkong Post Halts U.S. Mail Amid 'Bullying' Tariff Row

Hongkong Post announced a suspension of its goods mail services to the United States, citing 'bullying' tariffs imposed by the U.S. The service halt includes sea and air mail for goods starting April 27.

While document-only shipments remain unaffected, Hongkong Post criticized the U.S. for its 'unreasonable' tariff measures, stating it would not collect tariffs on behalf of the U.S.

This development follows the U.S. government's decision to subject Hong Kong to the same tariffs as mainland China, ending Hong Kong's special trading status after the 2020 national security law enacted by China.

