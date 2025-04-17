C. R. Patil Reviews WII Projects, Launches River Conservation Dashboard

In a significant step towards strengthening India’s commitment to aquatic biodiversity and freshwater ecosystem conservation, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C. R. Patil, chaired a high-level review meeting in New Delhi to assess the progress and achievements of various conservation initiatives undertaken by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) with the support of the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry, scientists, and key representatives from WII.

During the session, the Minister lauded the remarkable efforts of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and WII in revitalizing river ecosystems, conserving endangered aquatic species, and engaging diverse stakeholders in a collaborative conservation model. He particularly appreciated the comprehensive approach adopted by WII in fostering public awareness and promoting citizen participation through volunteer programs like Ganga Praharis, who have emerged as critical stewards of the river.

WII’s Six-Pronged Conservation Strategy

A major focus of the review was the discussion around the structured, multidisciplinary conservation plan developed by WII under the aegis of the NMCG. This strategy emphasizes the following six core areas:

Establishment of a Conservation Monitoring Centre to serve as a scientific and data-driven base for conservation decision-making. Aquatic Species Restoration Planning, with targeted interventions for species like the Gangetic dolphin, otters, turtles, and fish. Institutional Capacity Building, providing training to government officials, researchers, and community stakeholders. Creation of Rescue and Rehabilitation Facilities to support stranded, injured, or distressed aquatic fauna. Community-Based Conservation Initiatives, mobilizing citizens as volunteers and eco-leaders. Education and Outreach to spread awareness about river health, species protection, and sustainable practices.

Launch of Knowledge Products and River Dashboard

As part of the event, Shri Patil released several key knowledge products that underscore the scientific and practical underpinnings of India’s river conservation efforts. These include:

“Hydrophytes: Green Lungs of Ganga” Volumes I & II – providing insights into aquatic vegetation and its ecological significance.

“Protocols for Collection, Storage and Transportation of Biological Samples of Freshwater Macrofauna” – setting standardized guidelines for field researchers and conservation workers.

In a landmark digital initiative, the Minister also launched the “www.rivres.in” information dashboard, a dynamic platform developed collaboratively by WII and the Ministry of Jal Shakti. Hosted under the Ganga Aqualife Conservation Monitoring Centre/National Centre for River Research, the dashboard provides:

Ecological data and insights

Species distribution maps

Case studies from conservation projects

River physiography and hydrology profiles

Community engagement records

The dashboard covers major Indian rivers, including the Ganga, Barak, Mahanadi, Narmada, Godavari, Cauvery, and Pamba, serving as a central hub for researchers, policymakers, and the public.

Empowering Communities and Building Capacity

Recognizing that the success of conservation initiatives hinges on local participation, the Ministry has supported over 130 capacity-building workshops, engaging:

Forest officers

Wildlife veterinarians

School teachers

NSS and NCC volunteers

Local community members

More than 5,000 Ganga Praharis—many of whom are women—have been trained and deployed to conduct biodiversity assessments, assist in rescue operations, and champion conservation messages within their communities.

The Minister proposed organizing a Ganga Prahari Conclave, an annual gathering of these grassroots heroes to promote peer learning, review impact, and expand the volunteer network. He also advised exploring new conservation initiatives for the Mugger crocodile, a vital yet often overlooked apex predator in Indian rivers.

Technology-Driven River Surveys and Project Dolphin

The review also highlighted the massive river survey initiative spearheaded by WII, which has spanned over 12,000 kilometers across 22 major rivers in India. Cutting-edge technologies such as:

GPS-based data logging

SONAR depth profiling

Mobile apps for ecological monitoring

...were used to collect real-time data on species presence, river depth, habitat conditions, and pollution levels.

The meeting reviewed progress under Project Dolphin, a flagship conservation program aimed at protecting India’s national aquatic animal—the Gangetic dolphin. This program not only focuses on habitat protection and species monitoring but also promotes eco-tourism and alternative livelihoods for riverside communities, ensuring conservation benefits extend to local economies.

A Renewed Commitment to River Health

The review meeting concluded with a strong message of continued collaboration between the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Wildlife Institute of India, reaffirming their shared vision of inclusive, data-driven, and sustainable river conservation. Shri Patil commended the integrative approach of blending science, community engagement, policy, and technology to safeguard the rich biodiversity of India’s freshwater ecosystems.

With renewed energy and expanding partnerships, the Ministry is poised to advance its mission of restoring the ecological integrity and cultural heritage of Indian rivers for generations to come.