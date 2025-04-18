Ukraine and US Forge Path to Mineral Development Agreement

In a noteworthy development, Ukraine and the United States have initiated the process of finalizing an agreement on mineral development within Ukraine's borders. This followed the signing of a Memorandum of Intent, as disclosed by Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's first deputy prime minister and economy minister, on Thursday.

The signing marks a preliminary yet significant step toward reaching an Economic Partnership Agreement between the two nations. This agreement is expected to foster collaborative efforts in mineral extraction and development, contributing to economic growth in both countries.

Additionally, the Memorandum outlines the establishment of an Investment Fund dedicated to the Reconstruction of Ukraine, signaling continued international support for the nation as it navigates its economic recovery. The announcement was made public via the social media platform X, reinforcing Ukraine's commitment to transparency in international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)