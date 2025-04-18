Left Menu

Ukraine and US Forge Path to Mineral Development Agreement

Ukraine and the United States have taken a significant step toward finalizing a mineral development agreement by signing a Memorandum of Intent. This agreement aims to pave the way for an Economic Partnership and establish an Investment Fund for Ukraine's Reconstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 02:33 IST
Ukraine and US Forge Path to Mineral Development Agreement
In a noteworthy development, Ukraine and the United States have initiated the process of finalizing an agreement on mineral development within Ukraine's borders. This followed the signing of a Memorandum of Intent, as disclosed by Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's first deputy prime minister and economy minister, on Thursday.

The signing marks a preliminary yet significant step toward reaching an Economic Partnership Agreement between the two nations. This agreement is expected to foster collaborative efforts in mineral extraction and development, contributing to economic growth in both countries.

Additionally, the Memorandum outlines the establishment of an Investment Fund dedicated to the Reconstruction of Ukraine, signaling continued international support for the nation as it navigates its economic recovery. The announcement was made public via the social media platform X, reinforcing Ukraine's commitment to transparency in international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

