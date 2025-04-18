Left Menu

The Grim Alliance: Unraveling the Rinda-Passia Terror Network

Harpreet Singh, known as Happy Passia, is a gangster-turned-terrorist held in the US for orchestrating numerous terror attacks in Punjab. Alongside Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh Sandhu, Passia targeted various establishments, posing a significant threat. His network involved recruiting youths for terrorism using drugs and money as incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, a notorious figure once part of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, has been apprehended in the US. Wanted for coordinating 16 terror attacks, Passia was a prominent player in a terror network with Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had previously announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to Passia's arrest after a hand grenade attack in Chandigarh. Investigations revealed that Passia supplied the attackers with explosives and logistical support, orchestrating plans from abroad.

The alliance's nefarious operations included extortion, arson, and targeted attacks on liquor vendors in Punjab. A notable operation was the planting of an IED near a police station in Ajnala. The network recruited vulnerable youths, promising drugs and cash to perpetrate their acts of terror, underscoring the grave threat posed by Passia's activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

