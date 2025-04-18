Medanta Hospital Technician Arrested for ICU Assault
A technician allegedly sexually assaulted a flight attendant on a ventilator in Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. The accused, Deepak, was identified through CCTV footage. After a detailed investigation involving over 50 employees and 800 cameras, he was arrested and confessed to the crime.
- Country:
- India
A technician at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a flight attendant in the hospital's ICU. Police identified the accused as Deepak, a Bihar native.
The meticulous investigation involved questioning over 50 hospital employees and analyzing footage from 800 CCTV cameras. This led the special investigation team, headed by Dr. Arpit Jain, to identify and arrest Deepak, who admitted to the crime.
The flight attendant, who filed a complaint on April 14, alleged the assault occurred on April 6 while she was on a ventilator, and two nurses present did not intervene. The accused will face court proceedings on Saturday as the probe continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Agricultural Edge Against US Tariffs: Gulati's Insight
India's Agricultural Export Resilience Amid US Tariff Challenges
Immigration Raid at Mt. Baker Roofing: 37 Arrested in Major Action
Fish Demand Turns Violent: Man Arrested for Machete Attack
Transgender Individual Arrested for Snatching Incident in Delhi