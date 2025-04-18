Left Menu

Medanta Hospital Technician Arrested for ICU Assault

A technician allegedly sexually assaulted a flight attendant on a ventilator in Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. The accused, Deepak, was identified through CCTV footage. After a detailed investigation involving over 50 employees and 800 cameras, he was arrested and confessed to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:54 IST
A technician at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a flight attendant in the hospital's ICU. Police identified the accused as Deepak, a Bihar native.

The meticulous investigation involved questioning over 50 hospital employees and analyzing footage from 800 CCTV cameras. This led the special investigation team, headed by Dr. Arpit Jain, to identify and arrest Deepak, who admitted to the crime.

The flight attendant, who filed a complaint on April 14, alleged the assault occurred on April 6 while she was on a ventilator, and two nurses present did not intervene. The accused will face court proceedings on Saturday as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

