Punjab: BKI-backed module involved in firing incidents busted, 2 arrested

Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a module, backed by proscribed outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), with the arrest of two persons involved in firing incidents linked to extortion. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said two persons have been arrested, and a pistol along with magazines and eight cartridges, was seized from them. The accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Sunny and Rawal, from SBS Nagar. Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were acting on the directions of foreign-based handlers Gopi Nawashehria, Jassi Kulam, and Sushant Chopra, who are associated with the BKI, said Yadav said in a post on X. Investigation revealed that the accused allegedly fired gunshots twice at the residence of a travel agent in the Garhshankar area to extort money. An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell police station in Amritsar. Prome is underway to trace forward and backward linkages and identify other members of the module, the DGP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)