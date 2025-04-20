Supreme Court Blocks Venezuelan Deportations, Sparks Constitutional Clash

The U.S. Supreme Court has stepped in to temporarily prevent the Trump administration from deporting Venezuelan migrants alleged to be gang members. This decision arrives amid claims that President Donald Trump's administration was leveraging a rarely invoked wartime law for these deportations, raising alarm over due process rights.

The case has prompted significant concern about the balance of power between the executive and judicial branches, as commentators speculate on whether the administration will adhere to the court's limits. The administration had argued the deportations were linked to counter-terrorism efforts, targeting alleged members of the criminal group Tren de Aragua.

The ruling was spurred by emergency appeals from the American Civil Liberties Union, which highlighted the detainees' lack of legal recourse and the dangerous conditions they faced if deported to El Salvador. This development may deepen tensions between the branches of government, potentially moving towards a constitutional crisis.

