Left Menu

Political Tensions Erupt: Minister Kheal Das Kohistani Attacked in Sindh

In Sindh province, Pakistan, Minister Kheal Das Kohistani was attacked by protestors opposing plans for new canals. Although unharmed, his motorcade was hit with produce. The incident prompts a federal investigation, with assurances from PM Shehbaz Sharif of strict action against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-04-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 13:59 IST
Political Tensions Erupt: Minister Kheal Das Kohistani Attacked in Sindh
attack
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Hindu state minister in Pakistan's Sindh province faced an attack by demonstrators protesting a canal project. The protest escalated as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MP Kheal Das Kohistani's entourage came under fire from angry chant-echoing protestors who showered tomatoes and potatoes on his convoy.

Despite the assault, Kohistani emerged unscathed, prompting swift condemnation from national figures. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached out to the minister, assuring a comprehensive inquiry and promising exemplary punishment for those found culpable in the attack.

Information Minister Atta Tarar solicited a detailed account from local authorities, while provincial leaders, including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, demanded immediate apprehension of the culprits. They collectively decried such actions, highlighting the importance of upholding the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025