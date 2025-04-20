Political Tensions Erupt: Minister Kheal Das Kohistani Attacked in Sindh

A Hindu state minister in Pakistan's Sindh province faced an attack by demonstrators protesting a canal project. The protest escalated as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MP Kheal Das Kohistani's entourage came under fire from angry chant-echoing protestors who showered tomatoes and potatoes on his convoy.

Despite the assault, Kohistani emerged unscathed, prompting swift condemnation from national figures. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached out to the minister, assuring a comprehensive inquiry and promising exemplary punishment for those found culpable in the attack.

Information Minister Atta Tarar solicited a detailed account from local authorities, while provincial leaders, including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, demanded immediate apprehension of the culprits. They collectively decried such actions, highlighting the importance of upholding the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)