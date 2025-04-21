Namsai’s Buddhist Heritage Showcased at Global Conclave, Calls for Tourism Boost

The serene and culturally rich district of Namsai, nestled in the eastern edge of Arunachal Pradesh, stood at the center of global attention during the two-day International Conclave on Buddha Dhamma and the Culture of North-East India. Held under the aegis of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and with support from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Mahabodhi Society of Namsai, the event drew more than 300 distinguished participants from India and across Asia.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, underscored the deeply rooted Buddhist traditions of Namsai and the surrounding regions. “Namsai is a living museum of ancient Buddhist culture,” he remarked, noting how centuries-old customs and spiritual practices continue to shape daily life among the region’s indigenous communities.

Highlighting the region’s vibrant cultural calendar, Mr. Mein cited the recent success of the Songpa Water Festival, a Buddhist festival celebrated by the Tai Khamti community in Namsai, Changlang, and Itanagar. “The festival welcomed international guests and fostered cross-cultural bonds. Its resounding success is a testimony to our hospitality and spiritual richness,” he said, emphasizing the need to formalize a Buddhist tourism circuit in the state to boost spiritual tourism and cultural exchange.

Mr. Mein, himself a member of the Tai Khamti tribe, took the opportunity to educate the audience about the tribe’s profound historical legacy. He recounted the Anglo-Khamti War of 1839, which he described as the first rebellion against British colonial rule in the region. “We defeated the British, but the retaliation was brutal. Our villages were burned, and our people were scattered. Yet we endured,” he said, drawing applause from the audience.

The Deputy Chief Minister also touched on the community’s role in preserving ancient languages and scripts. The Khamti script (Lic Tai), he noted, is one of only two ancient scripts still in use in Arunachal Pradesh, the other being the Bhoti script. Sacred Hindu epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata have been transcribed in the Lic Tai script, showcasing the script’s adaptability and reverence across cultures. “We’ve kept the Pali language alive through our script. That’s our quiet revolution,” he noted proudly.

Beyond cultural preservation, Mr. Mein also lauded the Mahabodhi Society’s initiatives in the region, including its commitment to education, health, and spiritual empowerment. He expressed hope that a Skill Development Centre would soon be established to empower the youth of Namsai and nearby districts.

The event was marked by the participation of high-level Buddhist clergy, scholars, political representatives, and international delegates. Prominent guests included representatives from Bhutan, Myanmar, and Cambodia, as well as Mr. Jigme Thinly Namgyal, Consul General of Bhutan in Guwahati, who delivered the keynote address at the inaugural session.

Mr. Zingnu Namchoom, MLA from Namsai, reiterated the intrinsic connection between daily life and Buddhist teachings among the region’s people. “In our weddings, in our conduct, in our social ethos—Buddha’s teachings are our compass,” he said. “Our dharma is our culture, and our culture is our life.”

A stirring dhamma discourse was delivered by Most Ven. Aggadhamma Bhaddanta, Chief Abbot of the Pariyatti Sasana Buddha Vihara in Namsai, while the Secretary General of IBC, Shartse Khensur Jangchup Choeden Rinpoche, welcomed participants with an invocation for peace and unity. Mr. Abhijit Halder, Director General of IBC, offered the closing remarks and detailed the vision of the conclave.

The academic sessions explored diverse themes including the historical relevance of Buddha Dhamma in Northeast India, the art, culture, and heritage of Buddhist communities, and a focused discussion on the cultural impact of Buddhism on the region. These discussions are expected to pave the way for enhanced collaboration between governments, scholars, and spiritual organizations to safeguard and promote the Buddhist legacy of the Northeast.

In a poignant gesture of solidarity, the conclave will culminate with special prayers and chanting at the Golden Pagoda in Namsai for the victims of the recent earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. The ceremony will be followed by a Vipassana meditation session, inviting all attendees to reflect on the values of compassion, resilience, and inner peace that form the essence of the Buddha’s teachings.

With its combination of historical pride, spiritual depth, and forward-thinking leadership, the conclave has positioned Namsai not only as a spiritual center but also as a potential global hub for Buddhist tourism and cultural dialogue.