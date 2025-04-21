Supreme Court's Stance Shakes Minnesota's Gun Law

The U.S. Supreme Court recently declined to review Minnesota's appeal regarding its law barring individuals under 21 from obtaining a permit to carry a handgun. This allows the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' 2024 ruling to stand, considering the law a violation of constitutional gun rights.

This decision echoes the 2022 Supreme Court ruling that broadened gun rights by recognizing the Second Amendment right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. Gun rights groups, such as the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and the Second Amendment Foundation, have been actively contesting such age restrictions.

This ruling sets a precedent within the 8th Circuit, affecting states like Iowa and Missouri. However, Minnesota's attorney general's office emphasizes concerns over gun violence among youths, advocating for the age limit as a preventive measure, which now faces legal adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)