Supreme Court's Stance Shakes Minnesota's Gun Law
Minnesota's law restricting gun permits for those under 21 was voided after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the state's appeal. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals deemed the restriction unconstitutional under the Second Amendment. This could influence similar laws across the nation.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently declined to review Minnesota's appeal regarding its law barring individuals under 21 from obtaining a permit to carry a handgun. This allows the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' 2024 ruling to stand, considering the law a violation of constitutional gun rights.
This decision echoes the 2022 Supreme Court ruling that broadened gun rights by recognizing the Second Amendment right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. Gun rights groups, such as the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and the Second Amendment Foundation, have been actively contesting such age restrictions.
This ruling sets a precedent within the 8th Circuit, affecting states like Iowa and Missouri. However, Minnesota's attorney general's office emphasizes concerns over gun violence among youths, advocating for the age limit as a preventive measure, which now faces legal adversity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
