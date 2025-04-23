NZ Appoints Independent Aviation Review Panel to Ensure Fair, Low-Cost Appeals

In a significant move aimed at strengthening fairness and affordability in the aviation industry, Acting Transport Minister James Meager has announced the formal establishment of an independent review function under the newly enacted Civil Aviation Act 2023, which came into effect on 5 April 2025. As part of this reform, three eminent aviation professionals—Kevin Short, Rob MacGregor, and Ashok Poduval—have been appointed as the first independent reviewers, tasked with ensuring just and timely decision-making in New Zealand’s aviation regulatory framework.

Meet the Reviewers: A Triad of Aviation Expertise

Each of the three appointees brings decades of specialized experience and leadership in the aviation sector:

Kevin Short , formerly the Chief of Defence Force and a senior officer in the Royal New Zealand Air Force, offers vast experience in assessing complex technical information and making strategic decisions under pressure. His military background is expected to bring a strong analytical and procedural approach to the panel.

Rob MacGregor brings over 50 years of rich aviation experience, both within New Zealand and internationally. He previously held top roles such as Chief Executive of Texel Air , and worked as an airworthiness inspector for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) New Zealand and Qatar . His dual experience in regulatory oversight and operational management provides a well-rounded perspective.

Ashok Poduval, a prominent academic and industry leader, has been the Chief Executive of the Massey University School of Aviation since 2005, and most recently served as President of the Aviation Industry Association. His background combines technical knowledge, education, and policy leadership, which will contribute significantly to the balanced functioning of the review panel.

Each member has been appointed for a fixed three-year term, set to expire on 31 March 2028.

Purpose and Functionality: Independent, Transparent, and Cost-Effective

The independent review function was created to provide an alternative to costly and time-consuming court proceedings for aviation professionals and operators seeking to appeal regulatory decisions—such as the suspension or cancellation of pilot licenses.

The review panel will function in a recommendatory capacity, offering non-binding yet influential guidance. The final authority on aviation decisions still rests with the Director of Civil Aviation, but the reviewers are expected to ensure that those decisions are transparent, fair, and subject to expert scrutiny.

According to Minister Meager, this new system is designed to enhance accountability and restore trust in the regulatory process while supporting the growth and development of New Zealand’s aviation sector.

Minister Meager’s Vision: Supporting Livelihoods and Industry Growth

“The independent review function provides a practical and affordable way for aviation participants to challenge decisions that have a significant impact on their careers,” said Mr. Meager. “This is about improving access to justice, reducing costs, and creating a more transparent aviation system. We want to see professionals thrive, not be bogged down by procedural barriers and financial burdens.”

The review mechanism will also act as a safeguard against administrative overreach, particularly in cases that could disrupt careers or commercial operations. This initiative is part of a broader regulatory reform effort focused on making New Zealand a global leader in aviation innovation and fairness.

A Promising Path Forward

The launch of the independent review panel is a milestone in the modernization of New Zealand’s civil aviation oversight. By appointing seasoned and credible professionals to this function, the government has laid the groundwork for a more just, efficient, and inclusive aviation ecosystem. It offers renewed confidence for pilots, airlines, maintenance providers, and all other aviation stakeholders navigating complex regulatory waters.

For more detailed information, the public can visit the Ministry of Transport’s dedicated page: 👉 Independent Review Function – NZ Ministry of Transport