Family Focus: Empowering Panchayats for Child Protection in India

The Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) aims to enhance child and women-centric governance at local levels in India. By empowering Gram Panchayats with data-driven tools, it supports the transformation from institutional to family-based care, emphasizing early intervention, women empowerment, and a grassroots approach to child well-being and family unity.

Updated: 23-04-2025 11:31 IST
The Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) is a timely initiative, casting a spotlight on the potential for local governance in India to effectively enhance the welfare of communities. This framework emphasizes active engagement from Gram Panchayats, especially in supporting children's and women's issues, aligning closely with the mission of Miracle Foundation India.

Miracle Foundation India has consistently demonstrated that fortified family structures are crucial for child safety. Many children in institutional care have families that, when empowered and supported through measures like adequate income and health services, can resume caregiving roles, reducing the need for institutional solutions.

PAI's introduction also highlights the vital role of women in family care within communities. By focusing on data and local governance involvement, PAI is positioned to support women, enhancing their capacity as key decision-makers and caregivers. The data-driven approach promises to foster transparency and tailored community solutions, aligning with broader child protection reform initiatives in India.

