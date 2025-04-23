Heightened Security Measures in Bihar Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Bihar, the state has been placed under high security alert following a significant terror attack in Kashmir. This move aims to thwart any possible threats and ensure the Prime Minister's visit proceeds without incident, according to the state's Director General of Police, Vinay Kumar.

Security measures have been elevated at key tourist spots and strategic locations such as the Mahabodhi Temple Complex and Viswa Shanti Stupa. The initiative ensures both local and international visitors remain safe, reflecting the heightened vigilance required during such high-profile visits.

Officials have also ramped up security operations in districts bordering Nepal, a region historically susceptible to infiltration. The intensified patrols are coordinated by senior police officials in collaboration with the Sashastra Seema Bal. The increased safety measures underscore the government's commitment to maintaining public safety and preventing security breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)