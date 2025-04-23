Left Menu

United Against Tragedy: Industry Leaders Respond to Pahalgam Attack

Industry leaders express grief and solidarity following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, resulting in 26 deaths and numerous injuries. They stress on dealing with such acts with utmost severity and ensure national stability and continuity of livelihood. Prominent figures offer condolences to victims’ families and affirm national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:07 IST
United Against Tragedy: Industry Leaders Respond to Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, industry leaders have called for dealing with such acts with the utmost severity. The assault resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, primarily tourists, with more than a dozen injured.

Leaders from various industry chambers and corporations have voiced their grief and solidarity with the people affected by the attack, emphasizing the nation's resilience. They have reinforced their commitment to ensuring such incidents do not disrupt livelihoods or economic activities.

OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal and other corporate heads like FICCI President Harsh Vardhan Agarwal and Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal have extended deep condolences to the grieving families, affirming their support and unity in this national tragedy.

