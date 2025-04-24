Tensions Soar: India-Pakistan Diplomatic Relations in Crisis
India has intensified diplomatic actions against Pakistan following a deadly attack in Kashmir. Measures include downgrading ties, suspending the Indus water treaty, and withdrawing defense attaches. As relations dip further, both nations convene meetings to strategize their responses amidst a tense geopolitical climate.
Following a catastrophic militant attack in Kashmir, India has summoned Pakistan's top diplomat in New Delhi, signifying a steep decline in diplomatic relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.
Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced significant measures, including suspending the six-decade-old Indus River-sharing treaty and reducing staff at India's mission in Islamabad. In addition, Indian defense attaches will be withdrawn from Pakistan, intensifying the diplomatic rift.
In response to the escalating crisis, leaders from both countries—Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif—have convened high-level meetings, signaling potential strategic shifts in handling cross-border terrorism and bilateral agreements.
