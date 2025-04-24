Left Menu

World Bank's Lifeline: Lebanon's $250M Loan to Combat Power Crisis

The World Bank has offered Lebanon a $250 million loan to tackle ongoing power shortages exacerbated by last year's conflict with Israel. Lebanon, historically troubled by poor infrastructure and fuel deficits, now needs $11 billion for recovery. International aid will fund a $1 billion reconstruction plan.

In a bid to address the persistent power outages in Lebanon, the World Bank has approved a $250 million loan. The Lebanese finance ministry made this announcement on Thursday, indicating that the funds aim to alleviate shortages worsened by last year's conflict with Israel.

Preceding the conflict, Lebanon had already been burdened by inadequate infrastructure and a chronic fuel deficit. Post-conflict reconstruction, as estimated by the World Bank, demands around $11 billion for a full revival and recovery of the nation.

The conflict, primarily involving the Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel, saw a tentative ceasefire reached in November through U.S. mediation. Lebanon has now secured preliminary approval to raise the World Bank's financial aid to $400 million as part of a comprehensive $1 billion reconstruction effort, with the remainder expected from international aid.

