Britain Eases Sanctions on Syria Amid Leadership Changes

Britain lifted asset freezes on Syria's defence and interior ministries and several intelligence agencies. This reversal of sanctions follows the ousting of Bashar al-Assad by insurgent forces. The British government maintains some sanctions but has removed restrictions on various entities, including banks and oil companies.

Updated: 24-04-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:52 IST
Britain Eases Sanctions on Syria Amid Leadership Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy shift, Britain on Thursday removed asset freezes on Syria's defence and interior ministries, alongside other intelligence agencies, marking a reversal of sanctions imposed during Bashar al-Assad's presidency.

This development comes as Western nations reassess their stance towards Syria following the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham-led insurgency that ended Bashar al-Assad's more than 13-year rule in December. The British finance ministry's online notice disclosed that the Syrian Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence, and General Intelligence Directorate are among the 12 entities no longer under an asset freeze.

While reasons for this de-listing were not detailed, March saw similar actions when the government unfroze assets of Syria's central bank and 23 other entities. Still, Britain emphasized that sanctions on members of Assad's regime remain intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

