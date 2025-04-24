Britain Eases Sanctions on Syria Amid Leadership Changes

In a significant policy shift, Britain on Thursday removed asset freezes on Syria's defence and interior ministries, alongside other intelligence agencies, marking a reversal of sanctions imposed during Bashar al-Assad's presidency.

This development comes as Western nations reassess their stance towards Syria following the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham-led insurgency that ended Bashar al-Assad's more than 13-year rule in December. The British finance ministry's online notice disclosed that the Syrian Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence, and General Intelligence Directorate are among the 12 entities no longer under an asset freeze.

While reasons for this de-listing were not detailed, March saw similar actions when the government unfroze assets of Syria's central bank and 23 other entities. Still, Britain emphasized that sanctions on members of Assad's regime remain intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)