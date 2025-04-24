Pahalgam Terror Strike: A Tragic Misidentification

The deadly Pahalgam terror attack has claimed 26 lives, including a foreign national from Nepal, as confirmed by authorities on Tuesday.

Initially, there was confusion regarding the nationality of a victim from Uttarakhand, mistakenly identified as a UAE national.

The official casualty count was clarified on Wednesday, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefing reports on the Cabinet Committee on Security's findings chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)