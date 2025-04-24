Left Menu

Pahalgam Terror Strike: A Tragic Misidentification

The Pahalgam terror attack claimed 26 lives, with confusion arising over the nationality of one victim. Initially thought to be from the UAE, it was later confirmed that the only foreigner killed was from Nepal. The Cabinet Committee on Security discussed these tragic events led by Prime Minister Modi.

The deadly Pahalgam terror attack has claimed 26 lives, including a foreign national from Nepal, as confirmed by authorities on Tuesday.

Initially, there was confusion regarding the nationality of a victim from Uttarakhand, mistakenly identified as a UAE national.

The official casualty count was clarified on Wednesday, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefing reports on the Cabinet Committee on Security's findings chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

