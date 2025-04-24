Supreme Court's Crackdown on NCR's Waste Management Crisis
The Supreme Court has issued directives to NCR states, including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, to enhance waste management efforts, aiming for full compliance with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The court emphasized the importance of waste segregation and mandated regular compliance reports and awareness campaigns.
The Supreme Court has taken decisive action to address the solid waste management challenges plaguing the National Capital Region (NCR). On Thursday, the court directed the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to appoint senior officers to oversee the ambitious goal of achieving 100% solid waste collection and segregation.
The apex court bench, led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, stressed the urgency for these states to accurately assess the waste they generate and set a definitive timeline for meeting targets. To ensure accountability, the court ordered nodal officers to file quarterly compliance reports beginning September 2025.
Highlighting the crucial role of public involvement, the Supreme Court instructed the NCR states to launch comprehensive awareness campaigns about the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Furthermore, it pressed for strict measures against non-compliance, particularly at construction sites, underscoring the vital need for environmental preservation.
