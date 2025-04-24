ECHR Ruling Challenges French Stance on Age, Consent, and Rape Laws

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) supported three women Thursday, claiming French authorities failed to protect them from rape during their teenage years.

This landmark decision intensifies the discussion on France's sexual offence legislation, sparked by last year's notorious drugging-and-rape trial. France, while implementing harsher penalties for sexual crimes, faces scrutiny over its absence of explicit consent definitions within its legal framework.

The ECHR criticized France for violating human rights, specifically condemning its negligence in handling the women's cases. The court's ruling calls out gender stereotypes and urges a reevaluation of consent laws, without passing judgment on the accused's guilt.

