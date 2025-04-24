Grisly Discovery: Bhilwara Man Arrested After Triple Murder Unveiled

In a chilling turn of events, two partially burnt bodies were uncovered from a man's house in Bhilwara who was earlier arrested for the alleged murder of a temple guard. According to police reports, Deepak Nair visited Ayappa temple in the early hours of Tuesday under suspicious circumstances.

The incident took a violent turn when security guard Lal Singh awoke, only to be fatally assaulted by Nair with a sharp-edged weapon. Nair reportedly remained beside the body for a while before departing the site, according to Subhash Nagar Police Station's SHO Shivraj Singh.

The discovery of two more victims, identified as Sandeep Purohit and Monu Tank, friends of Nair, came after a police search of his residence. A preliminary investigation suggests an argument during a party at Nair's house led to the attack, with bodies showing significant injury marks.

(With inputs from agencies.)