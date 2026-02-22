Security Guard Arrested in Rs 15.50 Lakh Bungalow Heist

A security guard has been arrested, and three others are facing charges for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 15.50 lakh from a bungalow in Ambernath, Thane district, according to a police official's statement on Sunday.

The theft occurred at the Madhavbaug, Kalyan West residence of a 72-year-old woman over a period extending from June 2024 to February 3 of the current year. The suspects allegedly exploited their access to the bungalow to pilfer gold, cash, and sarees.

Upon discovering the theft, the victim reported the crime on February 20, prompting police to register a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for theft and related offenses. The bungalow's security guard, Bahadur Bhogta, 30, from Jharkhand, has been apprehended, but three of his accomplices, including a woman, remain fugitives.

(With inputs from agencies.)