Silent Refuge: The Untold Tragedy of Pahalgam

In the idyllic setting of Pahalgam, a horrific terrorist attack unfolded, claiming 26 lives and leaving families in despair. Among the affected was Shitalben Kalathiya, who mourned the loss of her husband, Shailesh, while criticizing the absence of security measures that could have prevented the massacre.

Survivors and grieving families are voicing their frustration over the lack of protection and the disparity in security enjoyed by VIPs. Shitalben's heart-wrenching account brings to light the urgent need for effective government intervention and equitable distribution of security resources to safeguard tourists and citizens alike.

The tragic events prompted a surge of grief and anger, as local communities bid farewell to their loved ones in emotionally charged funeral processions. Calls for justice and thorough investigations resonate as the nation grapples with the implications of prolonged insecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)