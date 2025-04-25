Left Menu

Pentagon Shakeup: New Direction for Defense Advisory Committees

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has dismissed members from Department of Defense advisory committees following a 45-day review. This move aligns with the department's new strategic direction and policy priorities, ensuring efficient use of resources. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell conveyed this decision in a recent statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 03:23 IST
In a decisive move, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has taken a significant step by removing several members from the Department of Defense advisory committees. This action was taken following a comprehensive 45-day review, as announced by Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell on Thursday.

Hegseth expressed gratitude for the efforts of the outgoing members on behalf of the department and the nation. However, he emphasized the necessity for change to align with the new strategic direction and policy priorities, ensuring that departmental resources are utilized effectively and efficiently.

The decision underscores a commitment to adapt and evolve the nation's defense strategies to meet emerging challenges, reflecting a shift in priorities under Secretary Hegseth's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

