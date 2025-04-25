Tensions Rise as U.S. Destroyer Sails Through Taiwan Strait

China's military has claimed it monitored and warned a U.S. guided missile destroyer as it sailed through the contested Taiwan Strait. This marks the second mission of its kind since Donald Trump's presidency.

The U.S. Navy regularly navigates this strategic waterway, often accompanied by allied vessels, as part of its commitment to uphold freedom of navigation under international law. In contrast, China maintains that the Taiwan Strait falls under its jurisdiction, having conducted war games around Taiwan recently.

The Eastern Theatre Command identified the U.S. ship as the USS William P. Lawrence, condemning the transit as "public hyping" while criticizing the U.S. for misleading international opinion. Despite the military tension, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command defended its right to passage, reinforcing navigational freedoms for all nations.

