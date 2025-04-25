Left Menu

Escalating Costs: America's $946 Billion Nuclear Revamp Challenge

A new report by the Congressional Budget Office indicates that America's nuclear modernization costs will reach $946 billion by 2034, a 25% increase over last year's estimate. The rising expenses pose challenges for future defense budgets and complicate diplomatic efforts with Russia and China on arms control.

Updated: 25-04-2025 04:50 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has reported a significant projection increase in the costs of operating and modernizing America's nuclear forces, reaching $946 billion by 2034. This marks a 25% jump from the previous year's estimate and excludes an 81% cost overrun from the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile program.

Analysts express concern over the soaring expenses, which could hamper efforts to bolster the defense budget to $1 trillion by 2026, as pledged by then-President Donald Trump. The nuclear expenditures are a joint responsibility between the Pentagon and the Department of Energy, making budget allocation challenging.

The CBO advises that Congress decide on the U.S.'s future nuclear strategies, as current plans could complicate arms control talks with Russia and China. Despite Trump's reluctance to develop new nuclear arms, he shows interest in negotiating a comprehensive arms deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

