Delhi Markets Unite in Solidarity: A Shutdown Against Terrorism

Delhi's bustling markets, including Connaught Place and Chandni Chowk, shut down as merchants protest the Pahalgam terror attack. Organized by the CTI, the bandh aimed to show unity against terrorism, resulting in a substantial trade loss. Calls were made to sever commercial ties with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:09 IST
Delhi Markets Unite in Solidarity: A Shutdown Against Terrorism
City's well-known shopping districts, such as Connaught Place and Chandni Chowk, fell silent on Friday as part of a sweeping 'Delhi Bandh' to protest the Pahalgam terror attack. Over 900 markets across Delhi participated in this shutdown.

Spanning sectors from textiles to bullion, merchant associations joined the movement, leading to an estimated financial impact of Rs 1,500 crore, as reported by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), which organized the bandh, led a candle march to honor attack victims and called for a boycott of Pakistani products, emphasizing solidarity against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

