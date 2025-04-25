Delhi Markets Unite in Solidarity: A Shutdown Against Terrorism

City's well-known shopping districts, such as Connaught Place and Chandni Chowk, fell silent on Friday as part of a sweeping 'Delhi Bandh' to protest the Pahalgam terror attack. Over 900 markets across Delhi participated in this shutdown.

Spanning sectors from textiles to bullion, merchant associations joined the movement, leading to an estimated financial impact of Rs 1,500 crore, as reported by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), which organized the bandh, led a candle march to honor attack victims and called for a boycott of Pakistani products, emphasizing solidarity against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)