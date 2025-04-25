Left Menu

Tragic End at Jaipur Heritage: Sanitation Worker's Final Message

A sanitation worker at Jaipur Heritage municipal corporation, named Shyam, hanged himself inside the office building. The police found a suicide note accusing an executive engineer of abetment to suicide. A case has been registered against the official, and the body is awaiting post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:23 IST
A sanitation worker at the Jaipur Heritage municipal corporation has reportedly ended his life, casting a shadow over the institution. The incident unfolded on Thursday evening inside the office, where the worker, Shyam, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan.

According to SHO Manak Chawk Gurbhupendra Singh, Shyam was a contractual employee who took the drastic step within the office premises. His tragic act was uncovered by a staffer closing the hall, who immediately reported the situation.

The police investigation uncovered a suicide note penned by Shyam, who blamed an executive engineer for compelling him to take his own life. Consequently, a case for abetment to suicide has been filed against the official. The deceased's body is currently in the hospital's mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination before release to the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

