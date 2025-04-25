Canada's Election Showdown: Liberals vs. Conservatives

Canada readies itself for a crucial general election on Monday as the ruling Liberals, spearheaded by Prime Minister Mark Carney, go head-to-head with the official opposition Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre. The race is set against a backdrop of significant economic and security challenges, including frosty trade relations with the United States.

Carney's Liberals aim to foster a robust economic and security partnership with Washington post-election, advocating for tariff adjustments and tax breaks for Canadian families and first-time homebuyers. The party also stresses enhanced defense spending, diversified trade corridors, and investment in affordable housing as key initiatives.

In contrast, the Conservatives propose simultaneous tariff removals with the U.S., emphasizing a revamped energy policy with a rapid resource project office, tax cuts, and reduced capital gains taxes. They aim to address federal deficit challenges and bolster national security with expanded Arctic military capabilities.

