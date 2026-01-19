NATO will keep working with Denmark and Greenland on security, Rutte says
NATO will keep working with Denmark and Greenland on security of the Arctic area, the military alliance's Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Monday, after a meeting with the Danish defence minister and the Greenlandic foreign affairs minister.
"We discussed how important the Arctic - including Greenland - is to our collective security and how Denmark is stepping up investments in key capabilities," Rutte said on social media platform X.
"We'll continue to work together as allies on these important issues," he added.
