NATO will keep working with Denmark and Greenland on security, Rutte says

Updated: 19-01-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 23:00 IST
NATO will keep ‌working with Denmark and Greenland on security ⁠of the Arctic area, the military alliance's Secretary General Mark Rutte ​said on Monday, after a ‍meeting with the Danish defence minister and the Greenlandic foreign ⁠affairs ‌minister.

"We ⁠discussed how important the Arctic - ‍including Greenland - is to our ​collective security and how Denmark ⁠is stepping up investments in key ⁠capabilities," Rutte said on social media platform X.

"We'll ⁠continue to work together as ⁠allies ‌on these important issues," he added.

