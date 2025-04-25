Simla Accord's Symbolic Pakistan Flag Removed Amid Tensions
The Pakistan flag, symbolic of the historic Simla Accord table at Raj Bhawan, was noticeably absent after Pakistan's suspension of the agreement. The suspension by Pakistan follows India's retaliatory measures after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The original agreement, signed in 1972, aimed for bilateral peace.
The absence of the Pakistani flag on the historic Simla Accord table at Raj Bhawan has raised eyebrows, especially after Pakistan suspended the 1972 agreement. The removal follows retaliatory actions by India post a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
The Simla Accord, signed by Indira Gandhi and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, aimed to address bilateral disputes and maintain peace. Yet, a veteran journalist notes that the agreement's frequent violations have rendered its suspension largely irrelevant.
The removal of the flag, while symbolic, is overshadowed by the broader geopolitical tensions between the two nations. India's decision in the 1970s to release prisoners and return land captured during the war remains a point of contention, especially in light of recent attacks.
