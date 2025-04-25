Decades Behind Bars: Inside the High-Stakes Saga of Hitmen and Heists
Three men who attempted to kill a former cage fighter, once involved in the UK's largest heist, were sentenced to over 100 years in prison. Their crime spree included theft of Ming-era porcelain and a foiled plot against Paul Allen, culminating in legal proceedings at the Old Bailey.
Three men involved in a plot to assassinate a former cage fighter have been sentenced to a total of over a century in prison at London's Old Bailey. This case, marked by elements of a crime caper, brings an end to a sprawling six-year investigation.
Daniel Kelly and Louis and Stewart Ahearne were found guilty of conspiracy to murder Paul Allen, who was left paralyzed after a shooting in 2019. Allen, previously convicted in the UK's largest heist, faced a grim continuation of crime's fallout.
The investigation revealed thefts stretching from Geneva to Hong Kong, uncovering a trail of stolen Ming-era artifacts. Despite cinematic elements, authorities stress the serious criminality behind the case, which culminated in a significant legal victory.
