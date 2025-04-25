Decades Behind Bars: Inside the High-Stakes Saga of Hitmen and Heists

Three men involved in a plot to assassinate a former cage fighter have been sentenced to a total of over a century in prison at London's Old Bailey. This case, marked by elements of a crime caper, brings an end to a sprawling six-year investigation.

Daniel Kelly and Louis and Stewart Ahearne were found guilty of conspiracy to murder Paul Allen, who was left paralyzed after a shooting in 2019. Allen, previously convicted in the UK's largest heist, faced a grim continuation of crime's fallout.

The investigation revealed thefts stretching from Geneva to Hong Kong, uncovering a trail of stolen Ming-era artifacts. Despite cinematic elements, authorities stress the serious criminality behind the case, which culminated in a significant legal victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)