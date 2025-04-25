Easing Regulations to Boost Business Growth

The Consumer Affairs Secretary, Nidhi Khare, announced the decriminalization of specific sections within the Legal Metrology Act, 2009. This move is expected to foster business growth by eliminating fears of imprisonment for minor offenses.

During the 'Ease of Doing Business and Protection of Consumer Rights' Round Table at Vigyan Bhawan, Khare stressed the necessity of integrating advanced IT technology to boost efficiency and ensure accurate measurements. India's new status as the 13th country to issue OIML certificates underscores its dedication to international standards.

Khare urged state departments to modify enforcement rules per the Jan Vishwas Act, 2023, and to adapt to the eMaap portal swiftly. Revised timelines for the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 were also discussed. Key industry and consumer group representatives raised concerns about overpricing essential goods and dual MRP practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)