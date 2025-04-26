Controversy Unveiled: Veena Vijayan's Alleged Involvement in Mining Scam

Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas dismissed media reports suggesting that Veena Vijayan, businesswoman and daughter of the Chief Minister, confirmed her IT firm did not provide services to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL). The matter concerns an illegal payment scandal currently under SFIO investigation.

Veena, whose firm Exalogic reportedly received Rs 2.7 crore without rendering services, has denied making such statements to the SFIO. Riyas, her husband, reiterated the denial, stating that the accusations lack substantiation. The case has escalated political tensions, with some demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation.

The SFIO's chargesheet claims Exalogic staff and CMRL's IT head corroborate the lack of services, propelling calls for accountability within Kerala's political landscape. This development comes amid a broader Rs 182 crore financial fraud investigation implicating the mining company, now in the Kochi sessions court's purview.

(With inputs from agencies.)