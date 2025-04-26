EPFO Bolsters Workforce with Over 1,000 New Appointments During 15th Rozgar Mela

In a landmark event showcasing the government's unwavering commitment to employment generation, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, proudly participated in the 15th edition of the Rozgar Mela held today across 47 locations nationwide. This grand recruitment drive marks another significant step toward building a robust and future-ready workforce in India.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, addressing the Rozgar Mela via videoconferencing, celebrated the momentous occasion by highlighting the government's sustained efforts to empower the youth through job creation. Emphasizing the critical role of government departments in nation-building, the Prime Minister congratulated the over 51,000 newly inducted employees and urged them to serve the nation with dedication, innovation, and integrity.

EPFO’s Recruitment Milestone

As part of the nationwide event, EPFO issued appointment letters to 345 Accounts Officers/Enforcement Officers and 631 Social Security Assistants. These appointments are pivotal to reinforcing EPFO’s mission of delivering seamless social security services, including provident fund, pension, and insurance benefits, to millions of Indian workers and retirees.

The recruitment of these officers comes at a time when the organization is expanding its outreach and modernizing its operations, further ensuring prompt and efficient service to subscribers.

Strengthening the Foundation: Recruitment Reforms and Achievements

In a significant move towards institutionalizing systematic hiring, EPFO has established a dedicated Recruitment Vertical at its Head Office. This vertical has formulated a structured recruitment calendar, meticulously aligned with the directives of Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

Over the past year, EPFO’s concerted efforts have resulted in the successful recruitment of:

159 Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFCs)

84 Junior Translation Officers (JTOs)

28 Stenographers

2,674 Social Security Assistants (SSAs)

Moreover, further recruitments are underway for additional APFCs, Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers (EO/AO), Private Assistants (PAs), and Assistant Section Officers (ASOs). This proactive hiring strategy exemplifies EPFO’s dedication to cultivating a workforce that is not only competent but also future-ready.

Commitment to Training and Professional Development

Understanding that continuous learning is key to service excellence, EPFO is committed to equipping its new recruits with the necessary skills and knowledge. The newly appointed personnel will undergo comprehensive training programs, both formal and digital.

Notably, all new hires will have access to the iGOT Karmayogi platform, a flagship initiative under the Mission Karmayogi program. This platform offers a wide array of curated learning resources aimed at upskilling government employees, thereby fostering leadership, innovation, and service-centricity.

Aligning with National Priorities

The Rozgar Mela initiative dovetails seamlessly with the Prime Minister’s broader vision of prioritizing employment generation, youth empowerment, and inclusive economic growth. EPFO’s active participation underlines its steadfast commitment to transparent, merit-based recruitment practices and to modernizing its operations for better service delivery.

Through its ongoing recruitment efforts and emphasis on employee development, EPFO is poised to strengthen India's social security architecture and contribute meaningfully to the government’s vision of a strong, inclusive economy.

A Message of Congratulations and Hope

EPFO extends heartfelt congratulations to all new appointees and looks forward to their contributions in shaping the future of social security services in India. With a dynamic, future-ready workforce at its helm, EPFO reaffirms its pledge to protect and serve India's workforce with efficiency, empathy, and excellence.