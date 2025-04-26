Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Tightens Security Post-Terror Attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Uttar Pradesh Police have been instructed to enhance security along the Nepal border and inter-state boundaries. Ensuring safety for Kashmiri students and citizens, they are also tasked with heightened surveillance and coordination with border forces, reflecting a state-wide security alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh Tightens Security Post-Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Uttar Pradesh Police have been directed to bolster security at the Nepal international border and all inter-state boundaries. The strict measures are part of an initiative to maintain peace and ensure the safety of citizens, following incidents of harassment against Kashmiri students across the country.

The Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, emphasized the need for comprehensive security measures for Kashmiri students, tourists, and business vendors to prevent any untoward incidents. Enhanced policing, involving the coordination with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in districts adjacent to Nepal, is also underway.

Police presence will be reinforced in public spaces such as malls and cinemas, while social media will be closely monitored to curb the spread of inflammatory content. Moreover, officials are advised to ensure the functional status of surveillance equipment, conduct riot control drills, and execute flag marches to counter any potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025