Uttar Pradesh Tightens Security Post-Terror Attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Uttar Pradesh Police have been directed to bolster security at the Nepal international border and all inter-state boundaries. The strict measures are part of an initiative to maintain peace and ensure the safety of citizens, following incidents of harassment against Kashmiri students across the country.

The Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, emphasized the need for comprehensive security measures for Kashmiri students, tourists, and business vendors to prevent any untoward incidents. Enhanced policing, involving the coordination with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in districts adjacent to Nepal, is also underway.

Police presence will be reinforced in public spaces such as malls and cinemas, while social media will be closely monitored to curb the spread of inflammatory content. Moreover, officials are advised to ensure the functional status of surveillance equipment, conduct riot control drills, and execute flag marches to counter any potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)