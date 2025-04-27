Left Menu

Judge Arrested in New Mexico Evidence-Tampering Case Tied to Venezuelan Gang

Former New Mexico judge Jose Luis 'Joel' Cano was arrested for destroying evidence, specifically a phone linked to tenant Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, suspect in a Venezuelan gang case. The arrest highlights tensions over immigration enforcement, with further complications involving Cano's resigned role amidst these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newmexico | Updated: 27-04-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 05:43 IST
Judge Arrested in New Mexico Evidence-Tampering Case Tied to Venezuelan Gang

A former New Mexico judge, Jose Luis 'Joel' Cano, has been apprehended on charges of evidence tampering. The arrest stems from allegations that he destroyed a phone linked to a tenant residing on his property, who is suspected of having ties to a Venezuelan gang.

Cano, who resigned last month under pressure, is accused alongside his wife Nancy Cano of disposing of a device that might contain incriminating photos or videos. In court filings, Cano defended the tenants, suggesting they had undergone thorough checks upon entering the U.S.

This case occurs concurrently with the arrest of a Milwaukee judge accused of aiding an immigration fugitive, reflecting broader tensions in immigration enforcement during the Trump administration. President Trump commented on the New Mexico case, labeling it 'pretty surprising' and 'terrible.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025