Judge Arrested in New Mexico Evidence-Tampering Case Tied to Venezuelan Gang
Former New Mexico judge Jose Luis 'Joel' Cano was arrested for destroying evidence, specifically a phone linked to tenant Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, suspect in a Venezuelan gang case. The arrest highlights tensions over immigration enforcement, with further complications involving Cano's resigned role amidst these allegations.
A former New Mexico judge, Jose Luis 'Joel' Cano, has been apprehended on charges of evidence tampering. The arrest stems from allegations that he destroyed a phone linked to a tenant residing on his property, who is suspected of having ties to a Venezuelan gang.
Cano, who resigned last month under pressure, is accused alongside his wife Nancy Cano of disposing of a device that might contain incriminating photos or videos. In court filings, Cano defended the tenants, suggesting they had undergone thorough checks upon entering the U.S.
This case occurs concurrently with the arrest of a Milwaukee judge accused of aiding an immigration fugitive, reflecting broader tensions in immigration enforcement during the Trump administration. President Trump commented on the New Mexico case, labeling it 'pretty surprising' and 'terrible.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Takes Aim at Venezuela's Deadly Tren de Aragua Gang
US Intelligence Declares Tren de Aragua Link with Venezuelan Government Baseless
Intel Report Clears Venezuelan Government of Tren de Aragua Ties
Wisconsin Judge Arrested in Immigration Enforcement Scandal
Wisconsin Judge Arrested Amid Immigration Enforcement Dispute