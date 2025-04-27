Judge Arrested in New Mexico Evidence-Tampering Case Tied to Venezuelan Gang

A former New Mexico judge, Jose Luis 'Joel' Cano, has been apprehended on charges of evidence tampering. The arrest stems from allegations that he destroyed a phone linked to a tenant residing on his property, who is suspected of having ties to a Venezuelan gang.

Cano, who resigned last month under pressure, is accused alongside his wife Nancy Cano of disposing of a device that might contain incriminating photos or videos. In court filings, Cano defended the tenants, suggesting they had undergone thorough checks upon entering the U.S.

This case occurs concurrently with the arrest of a Milwaukee judge accused of aiding an immigration fugitive, reflecting broader tensions in immigration enforcement during the Trump administration. President Trump commented on the New Mexico case, labeling it 'pretty surprising' and 'terrible.'

(With inputs from agencies.)