Social Activist's Tragic End in Kupwara

A 45-year-old social activist, Ghulam Rasool Magray, was shot dead by suspected terrorists in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. He was attacked inside his home at Kandi Khas and declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Updated: 27-04-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 08:55 IST
In a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, 45-year-old social activist Ghulam Rasool Magray was shot and killed by suspected terrorists, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The assault occurred late Saturday night when Magray was attacked within the confines of his own home in Kandi Khas.

Emergency medical responders transported Magray to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The reasons behind the targeting of this social activist remain unknown, raising questions and concerns.

