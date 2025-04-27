Social Activist's Tragic End in Kupwara

In a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, 45-year-old social activist Ghulam Rasool Magray was shot and killed by suspected terrorists, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The assault occurred late Saturday night when Magray was attacked within the confines of his own home in Kandi Khas.

Emergency medical responders transported Magray to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The reasons behind the targeting of this social activist remain unknown, raising questions and concerns.

