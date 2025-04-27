Left Menu

Tragedy in Mandsaur: Van Accident in Well

In Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh, a van with 13 occupants fell into a well. Several deaths are feared. The incident occurred in Kachariya village, prompting an ongoing rescue operation. Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda reports the driver lost control, with four rescued and hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandsaur | Updated: 27-04-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An accident in Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh, has left several feared dead after a van with 13 occupants plunged into a well on Sunday afternoon. The unfortunate incident occurred in Kachariya village, with a rescue mission currently being conducted by the NDRF and local units.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, who rushed to the scene, reported that the van driver likely lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and fall into the well. The priority is the ongoing rescue operation as the situation unfolds with potential risks due to the presence of poisonous gas in the well.

Initial reports indicate that among the 13 occupants, including two children, four have been rescued and hospitalized. The precise number of casualties remains uncertain at this stage, as efforts continue to ensure the safety and recovery of the remaining individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

