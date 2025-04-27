Tragedy in Mandsaur: Van Accident in Well

An accident in Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh, has left several feared dead after a van with 13 occupants plunged into a well on Sunday afternoon. The unfortunate incident occurred in Kachariya village, with a rescue mission currently being conducted by the NDRF and local units.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, who rushed to the scene, reported that the van driver likely lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and fall into the well. The priority is the ongoing rescue operation as the situation unfolds with potential risks due to the presence of poisonous gas in the well.

Initial reports indicate that among the 13 occupants, including two children, four have been rescued and hospitalized. The precise number of casualties remains uncertain at this stage, as efforts continue to ensure the safety and recovery of the remaining individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)