Left Menu

Tripura's Leap Forward: Transformative Recruitment and Employment Growth

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that 16,942 government posts were filled over the past seven years through a transparent recruitment policy. The unemployment rate dropped significantly, aided by self-help groups supporting women. Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed 2,806 job offer letters, further highlighting this employment growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:25 IST
Tripura's Leap Forward: Transformative Recruitment and Employment Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha revealed that 16,942 government positions have been filled over the past seven years, marking a substantial stride in the state's employment landscape.

The BJP-led government, since 2018, has implemented a transparent recruitment policy, which recently saw Union Home Minister Amit Shah distribute 2,806 job offer letters in 2025, a notable event for the northeastern state.

Saha emphasized the reduction in the unemployment rate, now at 1.70 percent, and the critical role of self-help groups in empowering 4.84 lakh women across the region through trades supported by a government revolving fund of Rs 714.16 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025