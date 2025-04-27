Tripura's Leap Forward: Transformative Recruitment and Employment Growth
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that 16,942 government posts were filled over the past seven years through a transparent recruitment policy. The unemployment rate dropped significantly, aided by self-help groups supporting women. Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed 2,806 job offer letters, further highlighting this employment growth.
- Country:
- India
In a significant announcement, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha revealed that 16,942 government positions have been filled over the past seven years, marking a substantial stride in the state's employment landscape.
The BJP-led government, since 2018, has implemented a transparent recruitment policy, which recently saw Union Home Minister Amit Shah distribute 2,806 job offer letters in 2025, a notable event for the northeastern state.
Saha emphasized the reduction in the unemployment rate, now at 1.70 percent, and the critical role of self-help groups in empowering 4.84 lakh women across the region through trades supported by a government revolving fund of Rs 714.16 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Power Move: Training Leaders for Ideological Clarity and Governance
BJP legislator Nainar Nagenthran declared Tamil Nadu unit president at party meeting in Chennai.
BJP's Masterclass: Connecting Through Cadre Commitment
BJP Asserts Statehood Restoration is Its Narrative Amidst Political Drama in J&K
Power Struggle: The AIADMK-BJP Alliance Under Scrutiny