Tripura's Leap Forward: Transformative Recruitment and Employment Growth

In a significant announcement, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha revealed that 16,942 government positions have been filled over the past seven years, marking a substantial stride in the state's employment landscape.

The BJP-led government, since 2018, has implemented a transparent recruitment policy, which recently saw Union Home Minister Amit Shah distribute 2,806 job offer letters in 2025, a notable event for the northeastern state.

Saha emphasized the reduction in the unemployment rate, now at 1.70 percent, and the critical role of self-help groups in empowering 4.84 lakh women across the region through trades supported by a government revolving fund of Rs 714.16 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)