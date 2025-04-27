Catastrophic Blast at Iranian Port Raises Global Concerns

In a devastating blow to southern Iran's infrastructure, an explosion erupted at the Shahid Rajaei port, leaving 40 dead and around 1,000 injured. This incident, believed to involve a chemical used in missile propellants, has drawn international attention due to its connection to Iran's missile stocks.

President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the site to oversee emergency responses as the fire—fueled by potentially imported ammonium perchlorate from China—continued smoldering. Efforts to contain the situation are underway with helicopters dumping seawater over the affected zone.

In an effort to manage fallout, both the Iranian military and Russian President Vladimir Putin have sprung into action, providing resources and support. Meanwhile, controversy swirls as Iranian officials deny claims of the missile fuel's presence, even as investigations continue.

