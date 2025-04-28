NZ and Philippines Strengthen Defence Ties with New Visiting Forces Agreement

In a significant move to deepen defence cooperation, New Zealand and the Philippines are set to formalize a new agreement that will pave the way for closer military collaboration between the two nations. New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins will travel to Manila this week to sign the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA), marking a milestone in bilateral relations.

Legal Framework for Enhanced Military Cooperation

According to Minister Collins, the new agreement is designed to "formally set the legal framework for engagement between our respective militaries," thereby enabling smoother coordination for joint activities, training exercises, and operational engagements within each other's territories.

The SOVFA outlines the rights and responsibilities of visiting military forces, providing clarity on legal jurisdiction, logistics support, and operational conduct. Such agreements are vital for facilitating seamless cooperation and ensuring that troops operating in a foreign country are covered by a clear legal and administrative framework.

A Commitment from Leaders

The upcoming signing follows a high-level commitment made by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during Luxon's official visit to Manila last year. Both leaders emphasized the growing importance of robust security partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region amid evolving global challenges.

"This agreement demonstrates the importance New Zealand places on working closely with our partners. It reflects our shared commitment to stability, security, and the rules-based international order," Collins said before her departure.

Philippine Senate Ratification Pending

Following the signing ceremony, the agreement will undergo the final ratification process in the Philippine Senate. Ratification is required to give full legal effect to the treaty under Philippine law. Observers are optimistic that the Senate will approve the SOVFA, given the strong diplomatic momentum behind the deal.

Strategic Discussions on Regional Security

While in Manila, Minister Collins is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with her counterpart, Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro. The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of security topics, including regional maritime security, disaster response cooperation, and capacity-building initiatives.

Additionally, Collins will meet with President Marcos Jr. to reaffirm New Zealand's commitment to enhancing its security relationships across Southeast Asia. She emphasized the need for collective action to maintain peace and stability in a region increasingly influenced by strategic competition.

"We are committed to reinvigorating our security relationships, playing our part, and working closely with regional partners such as the Philippines to uphold the international rules-based order," said Collins.

Return to New Zealand

Minister Collins is expected to conclude her visit and return to New Zealand on 2 May. The signing of the SOVFA marks another chapter in New Zealand’s growing diplomatic engagement in the Asia-Pacific, aligning with its broader strategic focus on strengthening ties with key regional partners.

Background: New Zealand’s Growing Engagement in Southeast Asia

New Zealand has been progressively expanding its diplomatic and security footprint in Southeast Asia over recent years. From deepening trade ties to enhancing defence cooperation, Wellington views the region as critical to its national interests.

This latest agreement with the Philippines complements similar arrangements New Zealand maintains with countries such as Singapore and Malaysia and reflects an evolving regional security architecture designed to respond to shared challenges such as humanitarian crises, piracy, and territorial disputes.