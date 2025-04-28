U.S. Strike on Yemen Detention Center Intensifies Conflict

A recent U.S. airstrike has resulted in the deaths of 35 African migrants and left 30 others missing in Yemen's Saada province. The attack targeted a detention center operated by the Houthi group, who have been controlling much of the region.

The U.S. military operations have become more aggressive under the administration of President Donald Trump, specifically targeting Iran-backed Houthi forces. Earlier this month, the deadliest strike targeted a fuel terminal, causing at least 74 casualties.

The Houthis, who have claimed control over large parts of Yemen, have been launching drone and missile attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes, purportedly targeting ships linked to Israel amid ongoing Gaza conflicts. The U.S. government has pledged to continue its military actions until Houthi assaults cease.

(With inputs from agencies.)