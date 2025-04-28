U.S. Strike on Yemen Detention Center Intensifies Conflict
A recent U.S. airstrike in Yemen's Saada province killed 35 African migrants and left 30 missing. The strike targeted a Houthi-run detention center. The conflict has escalated under U.S. President Donald Trump's directives, focusing on Iran-backed Houthi forces that have attacked Red Sea vessels.
A recent U.S. airstrike has resulted in the deaths of 35 African migrants and left 30 others missing in Yemen's Saada province. The attack targeted a detention center operated by the Houthi group, who have been controlling much of the region.
The U.S. military operations have become more aggressive under the administration of President Donald Trump, specifically targeting Iran-backed Houthi forces. Earlier this month, the deadliest strike targeted a fuel terminal, causing at least 74 casualties.
The Houthis, who have claimed control over large parts of Yemen, have been launching drone and missile attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes, purportedly targeting ships linked to Israel amid ongoing Gaza conflicts. The U.S. government has pledged to continue its military actions until Houthi assaults cease.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- U.S. strike
- Houthi
- Saada
- detention center
- Iran-backed
- Donald Trump
- Red Sea
- conflict
- casualties
ALSO READ
We want to make a bright new world: US Vice President JD Vance on Donald Trump's policy approach.
US President Donald Trump calls PM Modi, condemns terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir: MEA.
President Donald Trump wants India to grow: US Vice President JD Vance in Jaipur.
Trade relations must be based on fairness: US Vice President JD Vance on President Donald Trump's trade policy.
President Donald Trump wants to build a future with our partners: US Vice President JD Vance in Jaipur.