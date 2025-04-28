Left Menu

Deadly Airstrike in Yemen Sparks Global Controversy

At least 68 African migrants were killed in a US airstrike on a Yemeni prison, according to Houthi rebels. The incident raises questions about the US military's airstrike campaign and its diplomatic challenges with Iran. The strike also highlights Yemen's ongoing humanitarian crisis and the plight of migrants seeking safer surroundings.

Updated: 28-04-2025 12:57 IST
An alleged U.S. airstrike struck a Yemeni prison holding African migrants, killing 68 people, claims Houthi rebels. The U.S. military has yet to comment on the incident, which occurred in Saada governorate, a Houthi stronghold. The attack underscores both the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and the complexities of U.S. involvement in the region.

This incident is part of a broader U.S. military campaign known as 'Operation Rough Rider,' aimed at the Houthi rebels amid ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran on Iran's advancing nuclear program. The situation highlights the diplomatic entanglements and military strategies employed by the U.S. in the region.

Controversy reigns over the U.S. military's limited disclosure of its airstrike activities, amid the ongoing humanitarian issues involving migrants in Yemen. Yemen continues to be a dangerous route for migrants seeking work in Saudi Arabia, with many detained, abused, or killed en route.

