Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over Greenland as US Considers Tariffs

A US Congressional delegation visited Denmark and Greenland to alleviate concerns over President Trump's controversial stance on Greenland. The president's threats to impose tariffs on countries not aligning with US interests in Greenland have sparked apprehension across the Danish kingdom.

Sen. Chris Coons emphasized the long-standing respect between the US and Denmark, urging for a de-escalation of tensions and highlighting the significance of NATO alliances. These statements come amid rising speculation around Greenland's untapped mineral reserves and strategic value.

The European response has been mixed, with Denmark increasing its military presence in Greenland. Despite high-level discussions in Washington, no resolution was reached, but a working group has been formed to address ongoing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)