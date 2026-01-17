Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over Greenland as US Considers Tariffs

A US Congressional delegation, led by Sen. Chris Coons, reassures Denmark and Greenland of American support amid tensions caused by President Trump's threats of tariffs over Greenland. The US aims to de-escalate concerns after Trump's remarks on Greenland's strategic importance and national security implications.

Updated: 17-01-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:48 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over Greenland as US Considers Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

A US Congressional delegation visited Denmark and Greenland to alleviate concerns over President Trump's controversial stance on Greenland. The president's threats to impose tariffs on countries not aligning with US interests in Greenland have sparked apprehension across the Danish kingdom.

Sen. Chris Coons emphasized the long-standing respect between the US and Denmark, urging for a de-escalation of tensions and highlighting the significance of NATO alliances. These statements come amid rising speculation around Greenland's untapped mineral reserves and strategic value.

The European response has been mixed, with Denmark increasing its military presence in Greenland. Despite high-level discussions in Washington, no resolution was reached, but a working group has been formed to address ongoing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

