Call for Recognition: Honoring Victims and Future Advocates

Surpiya Sule, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president, has advocated a poignant request following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Sule is pressing the Maharashtra government to employ Asavari Jagdale, daughter of victim Santosh Jagdale, in its legal department as her future as a lawyer unfolds.

In addition to vocational support, Sule urged the acknowledgment of the victims' families' resilience with the Nagarik Shaurya Award on Maharashtra Day, honoring their indomitable spirit. Describing the families' trauma, Sule called for emotional backing amidst the ongoing healing process.

Reflecting on a recent all-party meeting in New Delhi, Sule expressed confidence in the Indian government's approach, praising the positive tone of discussions. She advised against immediate critique and emphasized unity with the Centre in crafting an appropriate response to the crisis.

