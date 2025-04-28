Left Menu

Call for Recognition: Honoring Victims and Future Advocates

Surpiya Sule, NCP working president, urges Maharashtra government to recruit the daughter of a Pahalgam terror attack victim into the legal department. She emphasizes the need for emotional support for affected families and calls for unity, supporting the Centre's response to the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:42 IST
Call for Recognition: Honoring Victims and Future Advocates
  • Country:
  • India

Surpiya Sule, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president, has advocated a poignant request following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Sule is pressing the Maharashtra government to employ Asavari Jagdale, daughter of victim Santosh Jagdale, in its legal department as her future as a lawyer unfolds.

In addition to vocational support, Sule urged the acknowledgment of the victims' families' resilience with the Nagarik Shaurya Award on Maharashtra Day, honoring their indomitable spirit. Describing the families' trauma, Sule called for emotional backing amidst the ongoing healing process.

Reflecting on a recent all-party meeting in New Delhi, Sule expressed confidence in the Indian government's approach, praising the positive tone of discussions. She advised against immediate critique and emphasized unity with the Centre in crafting an appropriate response to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025