Railway Exam Row: Religious Symbols Stand Ground in India

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and allied Hindu organizations successfully contested a directive from the Railway department mandating candidates to remove religious symbols, leading to its swift withdrawal.

The backlash prompted railway authorities to announce that candidates for the Nursing Superintendent exam can retain religious symbols such as 'mangalsutras' and 'janivaras'. Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, intervened to respect religious sentiments.

Following the uproar, the South Western Railway issued a statement modifying exam instructions to allow religious items during examinations. Originally, candidates were instructed to remove items like the mangalsutra, sparking protests among Hindu organizations, who viewed it as an affront to their traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)