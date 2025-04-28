Left Menu

Railway Exam Row: Religious Symbols Stand Ground in India

The Railway department has retracted an instruction requiring candidates to remove religious symbols during the Nursing Superintendent exam, after protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu groups. Authorities assured candidates that items like 'mangalsutras' and 'janivaras' could be worn during the exam.

Railway Exam Row: Religious Symbols Stand Ground in India
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and allied Hindu organizations successfully contested a directive from the Railway department mandating candidates to remove religious symbols, leading to its swift withdrawal.

The backlash prompted railway authorities to announce that candidates for the Nursing Superintendent exam can retain religious symbols such as 'mangalsutras' and 'janivaras'. Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, intervened to respect religious sentiments.

Following the uproar, the South Western Railway issued a statement modifying exam instructions to allow religious items during examinations. Originally, candidates were instructed to remove items like the mangalsutra, sparking protests among Hindu organizations, who viewed it as an affront to their traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

