Sri Lanka and India's Defence Colleges Forge Stronger Ties

A 16-member delegation from Sri Lanka's National Defence College visited India's National Defence College to enhance leadership interaction and explore curriculum methodologies. Led by Brig Gamini Bandaranayake Konara Mudiyansirach, the visit aimed to boost defence cooperation between the two countries, focusing on strategic learning and security practices.

A delegation from Sri Lanka's National Defence College, consisting of 16 members, paid a visit to the National Defence College (NDC) in India this Monday. The visit aimed at enhancing senior leadership interaction and exploring new curriculum methodologies.

Led by Brig Gamini Bandaranayake Konara Mudiyansirach, Secretary of the National Defence College, Sri Lanka, the group sought to boost defence cooperation between the two nations, as reported by senior officials.

NDC in India is renowned for its excellence in national security and strategy studies, established in 1960. It serves as a premier institution dedicated to the strategic and intellectual development of senior officers in both military and civilian government sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

